Two Seniors Injured In Stabbing Attack By Person Of Afghan Origin In Berlin - City Police

Sun 05th September 2021 | 05:30 PM

Two Seniors Injured in Stabbing Attack by Person of Afghan Origin in Berlin - City Police

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th September, 2021) A person of Afghan origin has severely wounded two people in a stabbing attack in Berlin, the city police said on Sunday, adding that the perpetrator was detained.

The incident took place on Saturday afternoon when the Afghan, who has lived in Germany since 2016, attacked a 58-year-old woman gardening in a park because "he supposedly did not like the fact that she works being female.

" After that, he attacked a 66-year-old man who came to the woman's rescue.

Both victims were wounded in the neck, the police said, adding that both underwent surgery and are currently hospitalized.

The attacker was detained on the spot. According to a preliminary investigation, mental issues could provoke the incident.

Prosecutors are currently investigating the details of the crime and its motives, not excluding the possibility of an "Islamist-motivated attack."

