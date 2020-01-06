UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Two Servicemen Killed In Attack By IS Terrorists In Northern Iraq - Armed Forces

Faizan Hashmi 4 minutes ago Mon 06th January 2020 | 10:30 AM

Two Servicemen Killed in Attack by IS Terrorists in Northern Iraq - Armed Forces

CAIRO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th January, 2020) An attack by members of the Islamic State terror group (banned in Russia) on Iraqi troops in the northern Kirkuk province left two servicemen killed and left three others injured, the Iraqi Armed Forces' press service said in a statement on Monday.

"Two servicemen were killed; three others were wounded as a result of clashes with IS terrorists in the vicinity of the village of Tell Ziab near Daquq, in the Kirkuk province," the statement read.

The Iraqi security forces, supported by militia and the US-led coalition, has eliminated major IS strongholds in Iraq. However, individual cells of the terror group still operate in the country.

The Iraqi forces are engaged in anti-terrorist operations held across the country.

The attack on the Iraqi servicemen took place amid an escalation in the region, caused by attacks on US military bases in Iraq, blamed by the US on Iranian-backed Iraqi militia; a siege of the US embassy in Baghdad by Shiite protesters; and an airstrike that killed Qasem Soleimani, the commander of the elite Quds Force of the Iranian Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps, and Iraqi militia leader Abu Mahdi Muhandis, in the Iraqi capital.

On Sunday, the Iraqi parliament voted to expel foreign troops from the country. The government is currently working to implement this decision.

Related Topics

Injured Attack Russia Parliament Iraq Kirkuk Baghdad Sunday From Government Qasem Soleimani

Recent Stories

Iran-US tensions: FM Qureshi calls his Iranian, Sa ..

9 minutes ago

Gold Rate In Pakistan, Price on 6 January 2020

20 minutes ago

Man selling 12-year old daughter for sexual abuse ..

27 minutes ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

1 hour ago

Sultan Al Qasimi attends opening of 18th Sharjah A ..

10 hours ago

Mohammed bin Rashid and Mohammed bin Zayed sign la ..

10 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.