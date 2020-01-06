Two Servicemen Killed in Attack by IS Terrorists in Northern Iraq - Armed Forces

CAIRO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th January, 2020) An attack by members of the Islamic State terror group (banned in Russia) on Iraqi troops in the northern Kirkuk province left two servicemen killed and left three others injured, the Iraqi Armed Forces' press service said in a statement on Monday.

"Two servicemen were killed; three others were wounded as a result of clashes with IS terrorists in the vicinity of the village of Tell Ziab near Daquq, in the Kirkuk province," the statement read.

The Iraqi security forces, supported by militia and the US-led coalition, has eliminated major IS strongholds in Iraq. However, individual cells of the terror group still operate in the country.

The Iraqi forces are engaged in anti-terrorist operations held across the country.

The attack on the Iraqi servicemen took place amid an escalation in the region, caused by attacks on US military bases in Iraq, blamed by the US on Iranian-backed Iraqi militia; a siege of the US embassy in Baghdad by Shiite protesters; and an airstrike that killed Qasem Soleimani, the commander of the elite Quds Force of the Iranian Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps, and Iraqi militia leader Abu Mahdi Muhandis, in the Iraqi capital.

On Sunday, the Iraqi parliament voted to expel foreign troops from the country. The government is currently working to implement this decision.