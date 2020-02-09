UrduPoint.com
Two Servicemen Killed, Three Injured In Attack In Northeastern Lebanon - Army

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Sun 09th February 2020 | 09:30 PM

Two Servicemen Killed, Three Injured in Attack in Northeastern Lebanon - Army

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th February, 2020) Two Lebanese servicemen have been killed and three others have been injured in an attack in the northeast of the country, the Lebanese army said in a statement on Sunday.

"The patrol of the intelligence department, which was pursuing a stolen car in Hermel [town], was ambushed, two of its members were killed and three were injured," the statement said.

One of the perpetrators was killed during the standoff, while the driver of the stolen car was detained, the army added.

