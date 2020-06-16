UrduPoint.com
Two Servicemen Killed, Two Others Injured in Mine Blast in Southern Senegal - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th June, 2020) Two servicemen were killed and two others were injured as a result of an anti-tank mine explosion in Senegal's southern region of Ziguinchor, the country's APS news agency reported on Monday, citing a security source.

According to the news agency, a vehicle of the national army ran over an anti-tank mine earlier in the day.

The incident took place during operations to accompany residents returning to the Mbissine sector. These operations also aimed at combating illegal trade and armed gangs.

A similar incident took place last week when eight Senegalese soldiers were injured in a mine blast. In particular, their vehicle hit a mine near the village of Lefeu in the Bignona department of the region while carrying out operations to fight the illicit trafficking of timber and Indian hemp in populated areas of northern Sindian, an arrondissement in Bignona, the news agency added.

