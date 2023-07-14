Two Ships With Grain Planned to Be Sent to Turkey Before July 17 Deadline - UN

ISTANBUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th July, 2023) It is planned that two ships with grain will leave Ukrainian ports and sail towards Turkey before the July 17 deadline of the grain deal, Ismini Palla, the head of communications of the office of the UN coordinator for the Black Sea Grain Initiative, told Sputnik on Friday.

"There is one outbound vessel that is planned to be inspected tomorrow and one more vessel that is currently loading in the port of Odesa," Palla said.