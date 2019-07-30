UrduPoint.com
Two Shot Dead In Mississippi Walmart: Media

Muhammad Irfan 9 seconds ago Tue 30th July 2019 | 07:27 PM

Two shot dead in Mississippi Walmart: media

Two people died and a police officer was wounded in a shooting early Tuesday at a Walmart in Mississippi, US media reported

Washington, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - APP - 30th Jul, 2019 ) :Two people died and a police officer was wounded in a shooting early Tuesday at a Walmart in Mississippi, US media reported.

DeSoto County Sheriff Bill Rasco told the Commercial Appeal newspaper that the suspect had been shot and wounded in the shooting in the city of Southhaven.

The two people shot dead were believed to be Walmart employees, the sheriff said, and the suspect was an employee until Monday.

He said the suspect and wounded police officer had been taken to local hospitals.

Southhaven is a suburb of Memphis, Tennessee, which lies just to the north over the state line.

