UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Two Shot Dead In Mississippi Walmart: US Media

Sumaira FH 15 seconds ago Tue 30th July 2019 | 08:01 PM

Two shot dead in Mississippi Walmart: US media

Two people were killed and a police officer was wounded in a shooting early Tuesday at a Walmart in Mississippi, US media reported

Washington, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - APP - 30th Jul, 2019 ) :Two people were killed and a police officer was wounded in a shooting early Tuesday at a Walmart in Mississippi, US media reported.

DeSoto County Sheriff Bill Rasco told the Commercial Appeal newspaper that the suspect had been shot and wounded in the incident in the city of Southaven.

The two people shot dead were believed to be Walmart employees, the sheriff said, and the suspect had been an employee until Monday.

A Walmart employee told a local television station that the gunman had worked at the store for 25 years before being fired.

A customer identified as Phil Cox, 70, said he was leaving the store for his car when he heard gunfire.

"I think the guy was going after employees," Cox told the Commercial Appeal.

Related Topics

Dead Police Car Southaven Media TV Walmart Employment

Recent Stories

US Fed opens 2-day meeting, rate cut expected

17 seconds ago

Five member gang nabbed in Rawalpindi

18 seconds ago

Over 1,300 Afghan civilians killed in 1st half of ..

23 seconds ago

Mohamed bin Zayed meets with Malaysian officials

17 minutes ago

Smuggling bid foiled, smuggler arrested in Peshawa ..

4 minutes ago

Federal cabinet approves constitution of National ..

4 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.