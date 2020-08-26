UrduPoint.com
Two Shot Dead In Protest-hit US City Of Kenosha: Police

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Wed 26th August 2020 | 04:40 PM

Two shot dead in protest-hit US city of Kenosha: police

Two people were shot dead on Tuesday night in the US city of Kenosha as groups clashed during protests over the police shooting of a black man

Kenosha, United States, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Aug, 2020 ) :Two people were shot dead on Tuesday night in the US city of Kenosha as groups clashed during protests over the police shooting of a black man.

Violence broke out as hundreds of protesters marched for a third night in the Wisconsin city after Jacob Blake was seen in video footage being shot several times at point-blank range by a white police officer.

Blake was trying to get into his car, with his three children inside, when he was shot on Sunday.

The most recent police shooting of an African American has sparked renewedoutrage and protests in US cities, including New York and Minneapolis, as part of theBlack Lives Matter movement.

