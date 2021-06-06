UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Two Shots Of COVID19 Vaccine Administered To Over 3 Million People In Argentina

Umer Jamshaid 2 days ago Sun 06th June 2021 | 04:50 AM

Two Shots of COVID19 Vaccine Administered to Over 3 Million People in Argentina

BUENOS AIRES (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th June, 2021) More than 3 million people in Argentina have now received both shots of a coronavirus vaccine, according to updated information from the country's vaccine monitor.

At least one shot has been administered to 10,970,220 people in Argentina, while 3,014,535 people have received both doses of a COVID-19 vaccine.

Since the start of the mass vaccination campaign in the country, 17,585,490 doses have been distributed across the country.

Argentina has confirmed a total of over 3.9 million COVID-19 cases since the start of the pandemic and the country's coronavirus death toll stands at more than 80,000.

At the end of last month, Argentine President Alberto Fernandez thanked his counterparts from Russia, Mexico and China for deliveries of coronavirus vaccines to the country.

Earlier this week, Russian President Vladimir Putin and his Argentine counterpart launched the production of Russian coronavirus vaccine Sputnik V in Argentina via a video link. The ceremony was conducted on the sidelines of the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF).

Related Topics

Russia China Vladimir Putin St. Petersburg Argentina Mexico From Million Coronavirus

Recent Stories

UAE sends 960 tonnes of urgent food, medical suppl ..

23 minutes ago

UAE expresses solidarity with Pakistan over victim ..

23 minutes ago

Ministry of Health approves &#039;green pass&#039; ..

23 minutes ago

Exercise boosts brain health in adults: Study

39 seconds ago

Girl drowned, youth killed in separate incidents

41 seconds ago

One Person Arrested at Minneapolis Portests Over K ..

43 seconds ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.