Two Shots of COVID19 Vaccine Administered to Over 3 Million People in Argentina

BUENOS AIRES (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th June, 2021) More than 3 million people in Argentina have now received both shots of a coronavirus vaccine, according to updated information from the country's vaccine monitor.

At least one shot has been administered to 10,970,220 people in Argentina, while 3,014,535 people have received both doses of a COVID-19 vaccine.

Since the start of the mass vaccination campaign in the country, 17,585,490 doses have been distributed across the country.

Argentina has confirmed a total of over 3.9 million COVID-19 cases since the start of the pandemic and the country's coronavirus death toll stands at more than 80,000.

At the end of last month, Argentine President Alberto Fernandez thanked his counterparts from Russia, Mexico and China for deliveries of coronavirus vaccines to the country.

Earlier this week, Russian President Vladimir Putin and his Argentine counterpart launched the production of Russian coronavirus vaccine Sputnik V in Argentina via a video link. The ceremony was conducted on the sidelines of the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF).