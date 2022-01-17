UrduPoint.com

Two Shots Of Russia's Sputnik V Accepted For International Travel To Australia - TGA

Faizan Hashmi Published January 17, 2022 | 09:20 AM

Two Shots of Russia's Sputnik V Accepted for International Travel to Australia - TGA

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th January, 2022) Australia's Therapeutic Goods Administration (TGA) has recognized the two-dose course of the Russian Sputnik V vaccine against COVID-19 as an acceptable form of coronavirus vaccination for travelers.

"Today, the TGA determined that an additional COVID-19 vaccine, the two dose course of the Gamaleya Institute vaccine (Sputnik V, Russian Federation) would be 'recognised' for the purpose of establishing a traveller's vaccination status," the TGA said in a Monday statement.

The regulator explained that additional data on the Russian vaccine's effectiveness showed that two doses of Sputnik V demonstrated an average efficacy against symptomatic COVID-19 infection of 89 percent and against hospitalization or death of 98-100 percent.

"The single dose course of the Gamaleya vaccine ('Sputnik Light') is not currently recognised by the TGA," the Australian regulator specified.

Related Topics

Australia Russia Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 17 January 2022

11 minutes ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 17th January 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 17th January 2022

16 minutes ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 16 January 2022

1 day ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 16th January 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 16th January 2022

1 day ago
 Difference of opinion beauty of democratic system: ..

Difference of opinion beauty of democratic system: Farrukh Habib

1 day ago
 Navas tests positive as PSG hit by Covid again

Navas tests positive as PSG hit by Covid again

1 day ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.