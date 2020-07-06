Two Small Planes Collide in Idaho, Police Confirm 2 Deaths - Kootenai County Sheriff

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th July, 2020) Two small planes carrying eight people in total collided over Coeur d'Alene Lake in the US state of Idaho on Sunday, and local law enforcement agency confirmed at least two deaths, Kootenai County Sheriff's Office said.

"At this time the Sheriff's Office can confirm that two victims were pulled from the water but were deceased. Due to the nature to the accident their identity is unknown at this time. Once their identity is confirmed and the next of kin is notified their Names will released.

Initial reports are, there were a total of 8 passengers and crew on the two planes, but that is still being verified. At this time it is believed there are no survivors," Lt. Ryan Higgins said, as country by the sheriff's office on Facebook.

The planes sank in the lake following the collision and were "in 127 feet of water", according to Higgins.

The sheriff's office added that "Multiple Marine Units, US Coast Guard Units" and firefighters are involved in the search and rescue mission.