Two Small Rallies to Be Permitted in DC During Inauguration - Official

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th January, 2021) US authorities will permit two small and heavily guarded rallies on Joe Biden's Inauguration Day next Wednesday in downtown Washington, DC, which is on a lockdown for the event, the National Mall and Memorial Parks Superintendent Jeffrey Reinbold told reporters.

"We had several groups that had submitted First Amendment applications and we were able to identify two locations on Pennsylvania Avenue where up to 100 people will be able to gather," Reinbold said during a press briefing.

He added that activists will be escorted through magnetometers and then taken to permitted areas and backed by US Park Police, who will also accompany them throughout the event.

"Locations are at the Navy memorial and John Marshall park," Reinbold said. He could not specify who filed applications for the rallies.

US authorities are deploying up to 20,000 National Guard soldiers in Washington, DC and fencing off most of the downtown for Biden's inauguration that is to take place two weeks after incumbent Donald Trump's loyalists violently stormed the Capitol in an attempt to prevent the Congressional certification of the election results.

A Secret Service representative said at the briefing that he is not aware if any of the radical groups are going to protest during the inauguration, but vowed to prepare "as if they are."