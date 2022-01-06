Two Soldiers Killed During Anti-Terrorist Operation At Almaty Airport - Reports
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 06, 2022 | 01:20 AM
MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th January, 2022) Two Kazakh soldiers have died during an anti-terrorist operation at the Almaty airport, Kazakh news website Zakon reported.
Earlier in the day, the deputy mayor of Almaty told journalists that a counter-terrorism operation had started in the city and the airport had already been freed and was operating as usual.