Two Soldiers Killed During Anti-Terrorist Operation at Almaty Airport - Reports

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th January, 2022) Two Kazakh soldiers have died during an anti-terrorist operation at the Almaty airport, Kazakh news website Zakon reported.

Earlier in the day, the deputy mayor of Almaty told journalists that a counter-terrorism operation had started in the city and the airport had already been freed and was operating as usual.