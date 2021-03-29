UrduPoint.com
Two Soldiers Killed In Armed Attack On Military Base In Ivory Coast's North - Source

Two Soldiers Killed in Armed Attack on Military Base in Ivory Coast's North - Source

Militia attacked an army base located in Ivory Coast's Kafolo region early on Monday, leaving two soldiers killed and five others injured, a local informed source told Sputnik

NOUAKCHOTT (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th March, 2021) Militia attacked an army base located in Ivory Coast's Kafolo region early on Monday, leaving two soldiers killed and five others injured, a local informed source told Sputnik.

"Two soldiers were killed during an armed attack on a military base in Kafolo, while five other military were injured. Two terrorists were killed," the source said.

The Ivorian government has yet to confirm the attack.

Kafolo, which is situated on Ivory Coast's border with Burkina Faso, is a frequent target of attacks by�extremist groups with ties to al-Qaeda and the Islamic State (terrorist organizations, both outlawed in Russia).

The Kafolo-based military detachment came under a similar terrorist attack last June that resulted in the death of at least 10 soldiers.

