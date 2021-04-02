Two soldiers killed in central Mali 'militants' attack

Two soldiers died in an attack blamed on militants in central Mali on Friday, several sources said, with UN peacekeepers fighting off gunmen in a separate incident towards the Algeria border

Bamako, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Apr, 2021 ) :Two soldiers died in an attack blamed on militants in central Mali on Friday, several sources said, with UN peacekeepers fighting off gunmen in a separate incident towards the Algeria border.

A Mali army officer told AFP a "terrorist attack" against a military post in Diafarabe, a town 350 kilometres northeast of the capital Bamako, "left two of our ranks dead and six wounded".

"We are in control of the situation," the officer said, adding that five "terrorists" had been killed in the fighting.

A witness who gave his name as Youssouf Aya said he saw armed men on motorbikes heading towards the military post and then he heard gunshots.

He saw the bodies of two soldiers and said several others were wounded, before seeing the assailants leave the post.

An official in the nearby town of Mopti confirmed the attack, which took place at around 0600 GMT.