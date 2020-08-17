Two Soldiers Killed In Rare Northeast Syria Coalition Strike
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Mon 17th August 2020 | 03:25 PM
Beirut, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Aug, 2020 ) :Two Syrian soldiers were killed Monday in a coalition air strike near the northeastern city of Qamishli following a checkpoint incident, a monitor source said.
The strike, which was confirmed by the state news agency SANA, was carried out after a regime checkpoint refused passage to a US-led coalition patrol, the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said.