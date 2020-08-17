UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Two Soldiers Killed In Rare Northeast Syria Coalition Raid: Monitor

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Mon 17th August 2020 | 03:54 PM

Two soldiers killed in rare northeast Syria coalition raid: monitor

Two Syrian soldiers were killed Monday in a coalition air strike in Qamishli after government forces at a checkpoint turned back a coalition patrol, a war monitor said

Beirut, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Aug, 2020 ) :Two Syrian soldiers were killed Monday in a coalition air strike in Qamishli after government forces at a checkpoint turned back a coalition patrol, a war monitor said.

The strike, confirmed by state news agency SANA, was carried out after the regime checkpoint refused passage to the patrol in the northeastern city, the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said.

"One soldier was martyred and two others wounded... when a US aircraft targeted an army checkpoint," SANA reported, giving a lower death toll.

It said the strike came "southeast of Qamishli after the checkpoint prevented a US occupation convoy from passing".

Monday's strike was the first deadly incident of its kind in six months, the Observatory said, although tensions are not unusual in the area, where the web of security responsibilities is complex.

Related Topics

Army Syria From Government

Recent Stories

PM’s personal interest in strengthening SME sect ..

21 minutes ago

RS. 100 Prize Bond Result, Winners Of Draw # 31 Li ..

25 minutes ago

Saif bin Zayed chairs Council for Digital Wellbein ..

26 minutes ago

Javed Bashir born on 8th August 1973 is a Pakistan ..

28 minutes ago

Hope Probe completes ‘Perfect’ Trajectory Corr ..

41 minutes ago

New Zealand postpones elections amid fears of Coro ..

53 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.