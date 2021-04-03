Two Soldiers Killed, Over 20 Injured in Army Truck Accident in Mexico - Reports

MEXICO CITY (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd April, 2021) At least two soldiers are dead and over 20 others have been injured in an army truck accident in central Mexico, the Milenio newspaper reported.

The truck carrying the servicemen overturned on the Puebla-Orizaba highway on Friday.

Five of the soldiers sustained serious injuries.

According to preliminary information, the accident occurred because the driver lost control of the vehicle. Rescuers were called to the scene by drivers of passing cars.