Two Soldiers Open Fire Aboard Passenger Train in Ukraine - Operator

KIEV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th April, 2021) Two soldiers opened fire aboard a train traveling from the Ukrainian capital of Kiev to the southerner city of Novooleksiyivka, the Ukrainian Railways said on Tuesday, adding that no one was hurt in the incident.

"Two passengers of train 126 from Kiev to Novooleksiyivka - soldiers, who opened fire - were disarmed thanks to coordinated actions by railway workers and Ukraine's national police.

The individuals had weapon permits. Preliminary investigation showed that the shots were fired from service weapons. No one was hurt in the incident," the statement said.

According to the press office, the perpetrators were removed from the train at Krasnograd station in the Kharkiv region. It is reported that 11 passengers were inside the train car at the time of the incident.

Law enforcement forces have opened a criminal case concerning the incident.