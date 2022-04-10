Two Soviet Monuments Defaced in Lithuania - Police

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th April, 2022) Two Soviet monuments in Lithuania's Kedainiai and Anyksciai municipalities were defaced with paint, the Lithuanian police said on Sunday.

"In the city of Seta, Kedainiai municipality, a monument to a Soviet soldier erected in memory of the Soviet troops who had died in battles with the German army during World War II was splashed with yellow and red paint... A monument of a Soviet soldier was defaced with yellow and blue paint in the city of Kurkliai, Anyksciai municipality," the statement said.

The police have launched a pre-trial investigation under part 1 of Article 312 of Lithuania's Criminal Code.

Cases of vandalism against Russian and Soviet monuments have been on the rise in Europe since the start of Russia's military operation in Ukraine.

Earlier in March, a group of unidentified individuals drew a swastika on a monument to Soviet soldiers in the Polish town of Dzialdowo. A Soviet war memorial in Berlin's Treptower Park was splashed with paint, while tanks in a memorial in Tiergarten were covered with Ukrainian flags. Some Russian churches in Europe and North America have also reported acts of vandalism.

On February 24, Russia launched a military operation in Ukraine after the breakaway republics of Donetsk and Luhansk appealed for help in defending themselves against Ukrainian provocations. In response, the EU rolled out a comprehensive sanctions campaign against Moscow, which includes airspace closures and restrictive measures targeting numerous Russian officials and entities, media and financial institutions.