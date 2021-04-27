UrduPoint.com
Two Spanish Journalists Dead After Ambush In Burkina Faso - Spanish Foreign Minister

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Tue 27th April 2021 | 08:11 PM

Two Spanish Journalists Dead After Ambush in Burkina Faso - Spanish Foreign Minister

Two Spanish journalists who were caught in an ambush in Burkina Faso have most likely died, Spanish Foreign Minister Arancha Gonzalez Laya said on Tuesday

MADRID/LONDON/MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th April, 2021) Two Spanish journalists who were caught in an ambush in Burkina Faso have most likely died, Spanish Foreign Minister Arancha Gonzalez Laya said on Tuesday.

Earlier in the day, a source told Sputnik that three people were injured, and four others, including two Spanish journalists and an Irish reporter, were missing after an armed ambush on an anti-poaching patrol in Burkina Faso's east.

"After we got in touch with Burkina Faso's authorities and the families of those missing, it was confirmed that most likely the bodies found in Burkina Faso are those of the two missing Spanish journalists. We are waiting for the final confirmation; these are sad news," Laya said at a press conference.

A representative of Ireland's Department of Foreign Affairs told Sputnik that it is currently investigating the details of the disappearance of an Irish reporter.

"The Department is aware of the reports and is liaising closely with international partners regarding the situation on the ground. The Department does not comment on the details of any specific case," the representative said.

Along with that, Secretary-General of the Reporters Without Borders Christophe Deloire said that all of the three journalists reported missing were killed in the attack.

"We have learned from official sources in #burkinaFaso that three journalists (including two Spanish reporters) who were investigating poaching were killed in an attack in the east of the country yesterday. This tragedy confirms the great dangers reporters face in the Sahel region," Deloire tweeted.

