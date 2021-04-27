Two Spanish Journalists Died After Ambush in Burkina Faso - Spanish Foreign Minister

MADRID (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th April, 2021) Two Spanish journalists who were caught in an ambush in Burkina Faso most likely died, Spanish Foreign Minister Arancha Gonzalez Laya said on Tuesday.

Earlier in the day, a source told Sputnik that three people were injured and four others, including two Spanish journalists and an Irish reporter, were missing after an an armed ambush on an anti-poaching patrol in Burkina Faso's east.

"After we got in touch with Burkina Faso's authorities and the families of those missing, it was confirmed that most likely the bodies found in Burkina Faso are those of the two missing Spanish journalists. We are waiting for the final confirmation, these are sad news," Laya said at a press conference.