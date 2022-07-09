UrduPoint.com

Two Sri Lankan Navy Ships With Unknown Persons On Board Left Colombo - Reports

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published July 09, 2022 | 04:20 PM

NEW DELHI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th July, 2022) Two ships of the Sri Lankan naval forces (SLN) left the port of Colombo, carrying unidentified persons on board, Ada Derana news portal reported on Saturday, citing a senior harbor official.

According to the official, a group of people boarded SLNS Sindurala and SLNS Gajabahu offshore patrol vessels and left the port. The port representative declined to provide details of the manifest or disclose the identities of those who boarded the ships.

Earlier in the day, Colombo was rocked by thousand-strong protests. Instead of holding a peaceful march, crowds tore through the barricades surrounding the residence of President Gotabaya Rajapaksa, climbed over the fence and took control of the area, Sri Lankan media said, publishing multiple videos from the scene. Rajapaksa is reported to have been evacuated.

The police reportedly used tear gas in an attempt to disperse the crowds.

At least 33 demonstrators were hospitalized at the Colombo National Hospital, including two police officers. The country's parliament has convened for an emergency meeting, urging the president to step down.

Sri Lanka is now facing a political and economic crisis considered the worst since gaining independence in 1948. In mid-April, Sri Lanka defaulted on its external debt for an interim period, pending a restructuring of the obligations under an IMF-supported economic adjustment program. The recession is attributed to ineffective government policies and foreign exchange shortages caused by a clampdown on tourism during the COVID-19 pandemic. It left the country unable to buy enough fuel, with people facing an acute scarcity of food and basic necessities, heating fuel, and gas. Many regions have power outages.

