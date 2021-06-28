BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th June, 2021) Two people have been injured in a stabbing incident in the German city of Erfurt, the MDR broadcaster reported on Monday, adding that the police are searching for the attacker.

Two passers-by, 45 and 68, were allegedly stabbed with a knife on Monday morning. They were taken to a hospital.

The attacker managed to escape the scene. The man, reportedly in his twenties, has light curly hair and a scarred face. A helicopter search is underway.

The Erfurt incident came three days after a similar attack was reported in the German city of Wuerzburg. A 24-year-old man of Somali origin stabbed three people to death. An investigation is underway.