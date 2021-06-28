UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Two Stabbed In Germany's Erfurt - Reports

Faizan Hashmi 5 minutes ago Mon 28th June 2021 | 02:50 PM

Two Stabbed in Germany's Erfurt - Reports

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th June, 2021) Two people have been injured in a stabbing incident in the German city of Erfurt, the MDR broadcaster reported on Monday, adding that the police are searching for the attacker.

Two passers-by, 45 and 68, were allegedly stabbed with a knife on Monday morning. They were taken to a hospital.

The attacker managed to escape the scene. The man, reportedly in his twenties, has light curly hair and a scarred face. A helicopter search is underway.

The Erfurt incident came three days after a similar attack was reported in the German city of Wuerzburg. A 24-year-old man of Somali origin stabbed three people to death. An investigation is underway.

Related Topics

Injured Attack Police German Erfurt Man

Recent Stories

Dubai Clear receives primary membership of CCP12

25 minutes ago

Over 600,000 meals distributed in Kazakhstan, Taji ..

40 minutes ago

Emirates expands IATA Travel Pass implementation, ..

1 hour ago

Sheikha Fatima bint Mubarak Women, Peace and Secur ..

1 hour ago

OPEC daily basket price stood at $74.19 a barrel F ..

2 hours ago

Director of MoFAIC’s Dubai Office receives Burun ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.