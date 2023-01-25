UrduPoint.com

Two Stabbed To Death In Train Knife Attack In Northern Germany - Authorities

Umer Jamshaid Published January 25, 2023 | 11:28 PM

A man stabbed two passengers to death and wounded five others on a train in the northern German state of Schleswig-Holstein on Wednesday before police captured him, Sabine Sutterlin-Waack, the state interior minister, said

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th January, 2023) A man stabbed two passengers to death and wounded five others on a train in the northern German state of Schleswig-Holstein on Wednesday before police captured him, Sabine Sutterlin-Waack, the state interior minister, said.

"Two people are believed to have been killed and five injured in a knife attack. We can also say that a man was arrested ... It is terrible. We are shocked and horrified that something like this has happened," Sutterlin-Waack told the NRD broadcaster.

The man reportedly whipped out a knife on a regional express train traveling from the capital of Schleswig-Holstein, Kiel, to Hamburg as its was approaching the town of Brokstedt.

Meanwhile, the Bild tabloid newspaper reported the attacker was presumed to be a Syrian man in his late 20s to 40s. He cut his own hands while police were trying to detain him and is in the hospital under police custody.

The motive behind the attack is yet to be established.

