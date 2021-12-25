UrduPoint.com

Two Staff 'missing' After Burned Remains Found In Myanmar: Save The Children

Two staff 'missing' after burned remains found in Myanmar: Save the Children

Save the Children said two of its Myanmar staff were "missing" after the charred remains of more than 30 people were found in burnt-out vehicles in the east of the country on Saturday

Bangkok, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Dec, 2021 ) :Save the Children said two of its Myanmar staff were "missing" after the charred remains of more than 30 people were found in burnt-out vehicles in the east of the country on Saturday.

"We have confirmation that their private vehicle was attacked and burned out," in a Friday attack in eastern Kayah state that a monitoring group blamed on the military, the charity said in a statement.

