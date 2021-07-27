(@FahadShabbir)

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th July, 2021) Two people were gravely injured in the chemical plant blast in Germany's Leverkusen, while five more are missing, Currenta owner company said on Tuesday.

"Several staffers were injured in the incident, at least two sustained grave injuries.

They are receiving medial assistance. As of now, five staffers are considered missing," Current said in a statement.

The reasons behind the blast remain unclear. However, it was established that a cistern exploded at a waste treatment and storage center.