Two-State Solution Best for Israel, Blinken Tells Israeli Counterpart - State Dept.

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd February, 2021) US Secretary of State Antony Blinken told Israeli Foreign Minister Gabi Ashkenazi that the Biden administration sees the two-state solution to the conflict with the Palestinians as the best way to ensure Israel's future, State Department spokesman Ned price said.

"The Secretary ...

emphasized the Biden Administration's belief that the two-state solution is the best way to ensure Israel's future as a Jewish and democratic state, living in peace alongside a viable and democratic Palestinian state," Price said in a statement on Monday.

Price added that Blinken and Ashkenazi discussed regional security challenges and the importance of continued cooperation in addressing them.

Blinken also reiterated the US commitment to oppose "unfair, one-sided actions against Israel in the multilateral arena." Both top diplomats acknowledged "the steadfast partnership" between the two countries, Price said.