UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Two-State Solution Best For Israel, Blinken Tells Israeli Counterpart - State Dept.

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Tue 23rd February 2021 | 02:40 AM

Two-State Solution Best for Israel, Blinken Tells Israeli Counterpart - State Dept.

 WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd February, 2021) US Secretary of State Antony Blinken told Israeli Foreign Minister Gabi Ashkenazi that the Biden administration sees the two-state solution to the conflict with the Palestinians as the best way to ensure Israel's future, State Department spokesman Ned price said.

"The Secretary ...

emphasized the Biden Administration's belief that the two-state solution is the best way to ensure Israel's future as a Jewish and democratic state, living in peace alongside a viable and democratic Palestinian state," Price said in a statement on Monday.

Price added that Blinken and Ashkenazi discussed regional security challenges and the importance of continued cooperation in addressing them.

Blinken also reiterated the US commitment to oppose "unfair, one-sided actions against Israel in the multilateral arena." Both top diplomats acknowledged "the steadfast partnership" between the two countries, Price said.

Related Topics

Israel Price Jew Best Top

Recent Stories

60,600 businesses operating in UAE free zones

44 minutes ago

UN Chief condemns attack on mission of WFP in Cong ..

59 minutes ago

Commander of UAE Land Forces receives Serbian Assi ..

2 hours ago

Chief of Staff of UAE Armed Forces meets defence m ..

2 hours ago

UAE Commander of Air Force and Air Defense receive ..

2 hours ago

Boeing grounds 777s after engine fire in Colorado

3 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.