Two-state Solution Fundamental Way Out Of Palestine-Israeli Conflict: China

Muhammad Irfan Published January 29, 2024 | 08:46 PM

China on Monday said that the fundamental way out of the Palestinian-Israeli conflict was to implement the two-state solution and promote the comprehensive, just and lasting settlement of the Palestinian question at an early date

BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jan, 2024) China on Monday said that the fundamental way out of the Palestinian-Israeli conflict was to implement the two-state solution and promote the comprehensive, just and lasting settlement of the Palestinian question at an early date.

“China’s position on the Palestinian question is consistent and clear. We condemn all acts against civilians and oppose all moves that violate international law,” Chinese Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Wang Wenbin said during his regular briefing.

He said, “China urges parties to the conflict to realize a comprehensive ceasefire at once, abide by the international humanitarian law and prevent an even worse humanitarian disaster from happening.”

In response to a question about UN International Court of Justice's (ICJ) order of provisional measures against Israel, he said that China noted the provisional measures issued by the ICJ.

The spokesperson said that the order, supported by the majority of judges of the court, responded to the international community’s concern on protecting civilians, deescalating the situation and easing the humanitarian crisis in Gaza.

“We hope that the ICJ’s provisional measures can be effectively implemented,” he added.

According to reports, the UN International Court of Justice (ICJ) ordered provisional measures on South Africa’s “genocide” case against Israel.

The order has asked Israel to take all measures within its powers to prevent any incitement to “genocide” in the Gaza Strip and improve the humanitarian situation there.

