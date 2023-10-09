Two-state solution right way forward to resolve Israel-Palestine conflict: China

BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Oct, 2023) A Chinese Foreign Ministry Spokesperson said that the implementation of two-state solution is the right way forward to resolve the Israel-Palestine conflict and asked the international community to take action to cool down the situation.

“The right way forward is to implement the two-state solution and the issue should be settled comprehensively through political consultation,” Mao Ning said during her regular briefing while responding to several questions about the latest Palestine-Israel conflict.

She said that the Chinese side is paying close attention to the conflict between Israel and Palestine, adding, “We are saddened by the conflict.”

The spokesperson said that the Chinese side opposes violence and attacks as well as opposes acts that destabilize the region.

“We’ll hope the secession of war will be put into practice immediately. The international community should take actions to cool down the situation,” she added.

Mao Ning said that the Chinese side will work with the international community to make efforts in this regard.

About the safety of the Chinese national in the area of unprecedented conflict, she said that the Chinese Ministry of Foreign Affairs has activated the consular protection emergency mechanism immediately to coordinate the security and protection of local Chinese nationals and institutions.

She informed that China’s embassy in Israel and office to Palestine have issued a security alert and tried our best to protect the security of Chinese nationals and institutions.

“We are also reminding Chinese nationals of not visiting Israel and Palestine. They should pay close attention to the security situation, strengthen safety precautions, stay at home and get in touch with the embassy and the office if they is emergency,” she added.

As per reports, over 1,100 people have been killed in the escalation of tension and violence in Israel and Palestine that began on Saturday morning.

The death toll from Hamas’ surprise attack on Israel has reached over 700 while Israeli airstrikes in Gaza have killed 413 people including 78 children and 41 women.

