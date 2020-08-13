MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th August, 2020) RT and Sputnik Editor-in-Chief Margarita Simonyan announced on Thursday that two stringers of the video news agency Ruptly, who were detained in Belarus while covering protests against the presidential election, were eventually released.

Ruptly was unable to get in contact with the detained staffers for four days.

"Our stringers have been released! Thanks everyone," Simonyan wrote on Telegram.

Multiple cases of police violence against journalists have been registered in Belarus, which has been engulfed in unrest since Sunday after preliminary results of the election showed incumbent President Alexander Lukashenko winning over 80 percent of the vote.