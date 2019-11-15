Two Students Dead, 4 Others Including Suspect Hurt in California School Shooting - Sheriff

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th November, 2019) Two students are dead after a gunman opened fire at Saugus High School in southern California, Los Angeles County Sheriff Alex Villanueva said during a press conference on Thursday.

"We just received word that one of the 14-year-old victims at the hospital has also passed away just moments ago, so our fatalities now are two," Villanueva said.

The other victim is a 16-year-old girl, he added.

The sheriff also said victims including the suspect were taken to local hospitals with gunshot wounds.

Authorities saw evidence of school surveillance video showing the 16-year-old male student, whose birthday is today, pull a gun out of his backpack and shoot five other students before shooting himself in the head, according to Villanueva.

The suspect, who is in grave condition, used a .45 caliber semi-automatic pistol in the shooting, the sheriff added.