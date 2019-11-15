UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Two Students Dead, 4 Others Including Suspect Hurt In California School Shooting - Sheriff

Sumaira FH 39 seconds ago Fri 15th November 2019 | 01:50 AM

Two Students Dead, 4 Others Including Suspect Hurt in California School Shooting - Sheriff

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th November, 2019) Two students are dead after a gunman opened fire at Saugus High School in southern California, Los Angeles County Sheriff Alex Villanueva said during a press conference on Thursday.

"We just received word that one of the 14-year-old victims at the hospital has also passed away just moments ago, so our fatalities now are two," Villanueva said.

The other victim is a 16-year-old girl, he added.

The sheriff also said victims including the suspect were taken to local hospitals with gunshot wounds.

Authorities saw evidence of school surveillance video showing the 16-year-old male student, whose birthday is today, pull a gun out of his backpack and shoot five other students before shooting himself in the head, according to Villanueva.

The suspect, who is in grave condition, used a .45 caliber semi-automatic pistol in the shooting, the sheriff added.

Related Topics

Dead Fire Student Los Angeles Male Villanueva

Recent Stories

Pope urges concrete, urgent action to prevent abus ..

1 hour ago

MoFAIC receives credentials of new Kenyan Ambassad ..

2 hours ago

Khalid bin Mohamed bin Zayed meets with Singaporea ..

2 hours ago

MoFAIC receives copy of credentials of new Ambassa ..

2 hours ago

Culture and arts are powerful agents of peace: Nou ..

2 hours ago

World Tolerance Summit concludes, experts call for ..

2 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.