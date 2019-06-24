UrduPoint.com
Two Survivors Pulled From Rubble Of Collapsed Cambodia Building: AFP

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Mon 24th June 2019 | 03:22 PM

Two survivors pulled from rubble of collapsed Cambodia building: AFP

Two men were pulled alive from the rubble of a collapsed Cambodian building on Monday, according to an AFP reporter at the scene, more than two days after the construction site accident that left at least 25 dead

Sihanoukville, Cambodia, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - APP - 24th Jun, 2019 ) :Two men were pulled alive from the rubble of a collapsed Cambodian building on Monday, according to an AFP reporter at the scene, more than two days after the construction site accident that left at least 25 dead.

The men were cut free from the tangled wreckage, given water and carried out by rescuers who had all but given up hope of finding more survivors.

