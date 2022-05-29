UrduPoint.com

Two Suspected Cases Of Monkeypox Registered In Afghanistan - Reports

Sumaira FH Published May 29, 2022 | 02:30 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th May, 2022) The first two suspected cases of monkeypox have been detected in Afghanistan, Ariana news reported on Sunday, citing health sources.

The two accidents were recorded in the province of Nimroz, which borders Iran and Pakistan, among migrants recently deported from Iran, according to the Afghan broadcaster.

The first case of monkeypox outside Africa was confirmed in the United Kingdom on May 7. Since then, an outbreak of infection has been confirmed in some countries of Europe and North America.

As of Thursday, the World Health Organization has registered about 200 monkeypox cases in over 20 countries not usually known to have outbreaks of the disease, with another 100 cases being investigated.

Monkeypox is a rare viral disease that is usually transmitted to people from wild animals and is endemic in some African countries. The disease can be transmitted through body fluids, respiratory droplets and other contaminated materials. The disease usually results in fever, rash and swollen lymph nodes.

