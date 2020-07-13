Two Suspected Islamic Militants From Syria Detained in Germany - Prosecution

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th July, 2020) Two Syrian citizens have been arrested in Germany's cities of Naumburg and Essen on suspicion of belonging to the Hayat Tahrir al-Sham Islamic terrorist group (formerly known as Jabhat al-Nusra, banned in Russia), the country's prosecutor general's office announced on Monday.

According to the investigators, one of the suspects joined an armed group in Syria, which later became a part of Hayat Tahrir al-Sham. In July 2012, he participated in the execution of a captured Syrian armed forces officer. The second suspect is said to have filmed the execution, intending to use the footage as propaganda.

Later in the day, the arrested suspects will be delivered to the court, which will then determine the sentence.