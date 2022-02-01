UrduPoint.com

Two Suspects Arrested In Germany For Murder Of Police Officers - Prosecution

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 01, 2022 | 11:52 PM

Two Suspects Arrested in Germany For Murder of Police Officers - Prosecution

German authorities have arrested two men suspected of shooting two police officers to death on Monday, including a 24-year-old rookie, a local prosecution representative said Tuesday

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st February, 2022) German authorities have arrested two men suspected of shooting two police officers to death on Monday, including a 24-year-old rookie, a local prosecution representative said Tuesday.

Two officers were shot and killed during a routine patrol in the country's western region of Rhineland-Palatinate in the early hours of Monday. The shooting began after the police officers found wild animal carcasses in the trunk of the suspects' vehicle. The 29-year-old police officer and the rookie managed to call for reinforcements and report the shooting but died of their injuries. A 38-year-old suspect was arrested in Sulzbach's outskirts in Saarland later in the evening.

"A Kaiserslautern judge has issued two arrest warrants for both 38-year-old and 32-year-old suspects. These warrants have come into effect in the morning earlier this day. The suspects are sent for pre-trial detention. The judge assumes in warrants that both suspects had together killed two young police officers," the prosecution representative said a briefing.

According to the representative, the driver's license of one of the suspects was found at the crime scene. They did not resist arrest.

Both suspects fired different weapons, presumably to escape arrest on suspicion of poaching, the prosecution added.

