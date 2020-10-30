UrduPoint.com
Two Suspects Charged For Possession Of Explosives In US' Philadelphia - Attorney General

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Fri 30th October 2020 | 12:20 PM

Two Suspects Charged for Possession of Explosives in US' Philadelphia - Attorney General

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th October, 2020) The US authorities have charged two suspects in the city of Philadelphia over the possession of illegal explosives a day after local police discovered a van loaded with explosive material and other suspicious equipment, the Office of Attorney General in Pennsylvania said in a statement.

"Attorney General Josh Shapiro this evening announced broad law enforcement cooperation leading to charges against two suspects for possessing numerous illegal explosives. The explosives were being transported in a van that was identified and followed by investigators in Philadelphia on Wednesday, October 28," the statement read.

Police have detained truck driver Brian Larue and passenger Eric Murray. They were taken into custody.

The incident came amid mass riots that broke out in Philadelphia on Monday after police officers fatally shot another African American man, Walter Wallace Jr.

