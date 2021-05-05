UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Two Suspects Detained In Deadly Moscow Hotel Fire Case - Investigative Committee

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Wed 05th May 2021 | 01:16 PM

Two Suspects Detained in Deadly Moscow Hotel Fire Case - Investigative Committee

Two suspects have been detained following the deadly fire that broke out at a hotel in southeastern Moscow, Yulia Ivanova, a senior aide to the head of Moscow's Investigative Department, said on Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th May, 2021) Two suspects have been detained following the deadly fire that broke out at a hotel in southeastern Moscow, Yulia Ivanova, a senior aide to the head of Moscow's Investigative Department, said on Wednesday.

The fire engulfed the Vechny Zov hotel in the early hours of Tuesday, killing two people.

"As per Article 91 of the Russian Criminal Procedural Code, the general director of a private organization, born in 1971, who leased the building, as well as the hotel manager, born in 1979, have been detained. Measures of restraint against the defendants will be determined soon, Ivanova told reporters.

Related Topics

Fire Moscow Russia Hotel Criminals

Recent Stories

UAE Boxing delegation visits Dubai Sports Council ..

8 minutes ago

UNGA President Volkan Bozkir to visit Pakistan 'la ..

13 seconds ago

34 business centers sealed over Corona SOPs violat ..

15 seconds ago

Samsung Invites You to‘Bespoke Home’ Virtual E ..

18 minutes ago

Four FC personnel embraced martyrdom in terrorist ..

19 minutes ago

Husband sets wife on fire in muzaffargarh

1 minute ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.