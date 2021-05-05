Two Suspects Detained in Deadly Moscow Hotel Fire Case - Investigative Committee

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th May, 2021) Two suspects have been detained following the deadly fire that broke out at a hotel in southeastern Moscow, Yulia Ivanova, a senior aide to the head of Moscow's Investigative Department, said on Wednesday.

The fire engulfed the Vechny Zov hotel in the early hours of Tuesday, killing two people.

"As per Article 91 of the Russian Criminal Procedural Code, the general director of a private organization, born in 1971, who leased the building, as well as the hotel manager, born in 1979, have been detained. Measures of restraint against the defendants will be determined soon, Ivanova told reporters.