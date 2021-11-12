- Home
- World
- News
- Two Suspects in Explosion in Mosque in Eastern Afghanistan Detained - Governor's Office
Two Suspects In Explosion In Mosque In Eastern Afghanistan Detained - Governor's Office
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 15 seconds ago Fri 12th November 2021 | 09:25 PM
Two suspects in an explosion in a mosque in Afghanistan's eastern province of Nangarhar have been detained, the regional governor's office said on Friday
KABUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th November, 2021) Two suspects in an explosion in a mosque in Afghanistan's eastern province of Nangarhar have been detained, the regional governor's office said on Friday.
"The two perpetrators of the blast at a mosque in ...
Nangarhar province have been detained," the office said in a statement.
The investigation into the blast continues, the authorities added.
An eyewitness told Sputnik earlier in the day that a blast hit a Nangarhar mosque during the Friday prayer, injuring 16 people. An unnamed hospital official told Agence France-Presse that three people were killed in the incident and 15 others injured.