KABUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th November, 2021) Two suspects in an explosion in a mosque in Afghanistan's eastern province of Nangarhar have been detained, the regional governor's office said on Friday.

"The two perpetrators of the blast at a mosque in ...

Nangarhar province have been detained," the office said in a statement.

The investigation into the blast continues, the authorities added.

An eyewitness told Sputnik earlier in the day that a blast hit a Nangarhar mosque during the Friday prayer, injuring 16 people. An unnamed hospital official told Agence France-Presse that three people were killed in the incident and 15 others injured.