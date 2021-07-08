Two Suspects in Job Center Bombing in Protest of COVID-19 Restrictions Nabbed in Italy

ROME (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th July, 2021) Two men suspected of bombing a job center in the southern Italian town of Avellino during last year's lockdown were detained in a pre-dawn raid, the gendarmerie said on Thursday.

Ubaldo Pelosi, 51, and Carmine Bassetti, 48, are accused of a terrorism-related act aimed at subverting the democratic order of the state, the law enforcement agency said in a statement.

The men are believed to have planted a bomb outside the Avellino job office that went off late on May 20 of last year to protest against the COVID-19-related restrictions imposed at that time, dealing significant damage to the building in the city center.

Investigators say that the two plotted more violent crimes.

The suspects sent a letter to the police, in which they accused then Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte of undermining the constitutional order and abuse of power after he put the entire country into lockdown in a bid to limit the spread of the coronavirus.