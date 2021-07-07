UrduPoint.com
Two Suspects In Shooting Of Dutch Reporter To Be Brought To Justice On Friday - Police

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Wed 07th July 2021 | 06:00 PM

PARIS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th July, 2021) Two suspects detained in Amsterdam following the attempted murder of Dutch crime journalist Peter R. de Vries will be brought to justice later this week, the city police said on Wednesday.

The prominent Dutch journalist was shot late on Tuesday in the city center, minutes after leaving the RTL tv broadcaster studio, where he had appeared on a talk show. The 64 year old was hospitalized with grave injuries. Five shots were reportedly fired at the journalist, hitting him in the head.

"On Tuesday evening, on July 6, 2021, Amsterdam police detained three men suspected of being involved in a shooting incident ... which injured crime reporter Peter R. de Vries. Two suspects will be brought to justice on Friday," police said in a statement.

The first one is a 35 year old man with Polish citizenship living in the town of Maurik, while the second one is a 21 year old man from Rotterdam.

The third detainee, aged 18 years, was released earlier in the day, the police added.

