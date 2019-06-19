UrduPoint.com
Two Suspects Of Sponsoring IS Detained In Moscow Region - Investigative Committee

Two people suspected of sponsoring the Islamic State terror group (IS, banned in Russia) have been detained in Moscow Region following large-scale searches across Russia, the official representative of the Russian Investigative Committee, Svetlana Petrenko, said on Wednesday

The Russian Investigative Committee has revealed that IS members organized from 2014-September 2017 sponsoring of the terror group, according to Petrenko. While the terrorists were staying in Syria, they tasked people living in the Dagestan Republic with raising funds for the IS through payment systems and then delivering money to Syria. Over 200 people from seven Russian Federal entities have provided the IS with at least 8 million rubles ($124,960).

Criminal cases against some of them have already been launched.

"Two suspects of committing the crime prescribed in Part 1 of Article 205.1 of the Russian Criminal Code � facilitation of terrorist activities � have been detained on the territory of Moscow and Moscow Region following investigative activities. Considering the gravity of their crimes, the investigation plans to ask the court to put them under arrest as a precautionary measure," Petrenko said.

She added that the investigators were establishing specific actions that the suspects had committed and also verifying their involvement in other crimes. In addition, active measures are being taken to identify other accomplices in the crime.

