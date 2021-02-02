UrduPoint.com
Two Suzuki Auto Plants In Myanmar Stop Production After Military Coup - Reports

Muhammad Irfan 37 seconds ago Tue 02nd February 2021 | 09:30 AM

TOKYO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd February, 2021) Suzuki Motor Corp. is halting production at two facilities in Myanmar following the military coup there, the Kyodo news agency reports.

Two Suzuki auto plants in Yangon shut down on Monday afternoon amid the company's concerns over the safety of 400 employees who work there.

According to Kyodo, it is unclear when production will resume at the factories.

On Monday morning, Myanmar's State Counsellor Aung San Suu Kyi, as well as President Win Myint and other members of the ruling National League for Democracy (NLD) party were detained.

The military announced a one-year state of emergency in the country, vowing to "take action" against alleged voter fraud during the November 8 general election, which was won by Suu Kyi's NLD party.

The military said it was committed to the democratic system and vowed to hold new and fair elections after the state of emergency ends.

Suu Kyi, President Win Myint and leaders of the ruling NLD party were reportedly placed under house arrest in Myanmar's capital Naypyidaw on Monday.

The military said in a Monday declaration that Myanmar's First Vice President U Myint Swe will now be serving as acting president and state power is being handed over to Commander-in-Chief of Defense Services Min Aung Hlaing.

