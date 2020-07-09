UrduPoint.com
Two Swedes Convicted Of Copenhagen Tax Authority Bombing

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Thu 09th July 2020 | 11:13 PM

Two Swedish men were sentenced to four and five years in prison on Thursday for the bombing of Denmark's tax agency nearly a year ago, but were cleared of terrorism charges, a Copenhagen court said

Copenhagen, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jul, 2020 ) :Two Swedish men were sentenced to four and five years in prison on Thursday for the bombing of Denmark's tax agency nearly a year ago, but were cleared of terrorism charges, a Copenhagen court said.

The blast in August 2019 smashed the windows of the agency's main office the Osterbro district of Copenhagen, injuring one person slightly. Another two people inside the building at the time were unharmed.

The two Swedes, aged 23 and 24, were convicted of transporting the explosives in a car from Sweden, setting them off, and then driving back to Sweden on August 6, 2019.

They were sentenced to four and five years in prison respectively, and face deportation when they are released.

While their motive remained unclear throughout the case, prosecutors had originally sought sentences of up to seven years, arguing the bombing amounted to a "terror-like action".

However, the court said it had "not found that the defendants had any intent to cause extensive destruction," meaning the terrorism charge was not supported.

Despite the lesser sentence, special prosecutor Andreas Emil Christensen said he was satisfied.

"I am very pleased with today's verdict, it reflects the serious nature of the matter," Christensen said in a separate statement.

