Two Syrian Servicemen Injured by Israeli Strikes in Quneitra Province - Defense Ministry

BEIRUT (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th July, 2020) The Syrian Defense Ministry has confirmed that Israel had carried out airstrikes on the southern Syrian province of Quneitra, adding that two servicemen had been injured.,

"Today, at 23:00 [20:00 GMT], Israeli helicopters fired missiles at three forward positions in the province of Quneitra," the ministry said in a statement on late Friday, adding that the incident left two servicemen injured.