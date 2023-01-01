UrduPoint.com

Two Syrian Servicemen Injured In Drone Attack In Latakia Province - Russian Military

Faizan Hashmi Published January 01, 2023 | 12:50 AM

Two Syrian Servicemen Injured in Drone Attack in Latakia Province - Russian Military

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st January, 2023) Two Syrian servicemen were injured in a terrorist drone strike in the Syrian province of Latakia, Maj. Gen. Oleg Yegorov, deputy head of the Russian Defense Ministry's Center for Reconciliation of Opposing Sides in Syria, said on Saturday.

"Two Syrian servicemen were wounded in Latakia province as a result of a drone strike launched by terrorists," Maj. Gen. Yegorov said during a briefing.

According to Yegorov, no violations of the ceasefire regime by Kurdish formations in northeastern Syria were recorded.

In addition, over the past 24 hours, four shelling from the positions of the Russian-banned terrorist group "Jabhat al-Nusra" were recorded in the Idlib de-escalation zone, namely one shelling case in Idlib province and three shelling recorded in Latakia province.

The Russian Defense Ministry's Center for Reconciliation of Opposing Sides and Control over the Movement of Refugees in the Syrian Arab Republic was established in February 2016. Its tasks include the signing of agreements on illegal armed groups and individual settlements joining the regime of cessation of hostilities, as well as coordinating the delivery of humanitarian aid.



