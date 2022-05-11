UrduPoint.com

Two Syrian Servicemen Killed In Idlib Shelling By Terrorists - Reconciliation Center

Faizan Hashmi Published May 11, 2022 | 02:50 AM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th May, 2022) Two Syrian servicemen were killed, and two others were injured during shelling by the Jabhat al-Nusra terrorist group (banned in Russia) in the Idlib de-escalation zone in Syria, Rear Adm. Oleg Zhuravlyov, deputy head of the Russian Defense Ministry's Center for Reconciliation of Opposing Sides in Syria, said at a briefing.

"Over the past 24 hours, 3 shelling attacks from the positions of the Jabhat al-Nusra terrorist group were recorded in the Idlib de-escalation zone," Rear Adm. Zhuravlyov said.

"In the province of Aleppo - one attack, in the province of Idlib - two.

In Idlib, artillery shelling by terrorists... on the positions of government troops... left two Syrian servicemen killed, and two (others) wounded," he said.

The Russian Defense Ministry's Center for Reconciliation of Opposing Sides and Control over the Movement of Refugees in the Syrian Arab Republic was established in February 2016. Its tasks include the signing of agreements on illegal armed groups and individual settlements joining the regime of cessation of hostilities, as well as coordinating the delivery of humanitarian aid.

