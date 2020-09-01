Two Syrian Servicemen Killed in Strikes South of Damascus - Reports

BEIRUT (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st September, 2020) Two Syrian servicemen were killed, and another seven were injured in strikes south of Damascus, state-run news agency Sana reported on Monday, citing a military source.

According to the source, Israeli aircraft, from the area of Golan Heights, attacked the targets of the Syrian army south of Damascus at 22:40 [19:40 GMT]. Air defense forces hit most of the targets.