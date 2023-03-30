UrduPoint.com

Two Syrian Servicemen Wounded In Israeli Attack - Syria's Defense Ministry

Published March 30, 2023

CAIRO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th March, 2023) Two Syrian servicemen were wounded in an Israeli missile attack on the outskirts of Damascus, the Syrian Defense Ministry said in a statement.

Earlier, Syrian state television channel Al-Ikhbariyah reported that Syrian air defenses were repelling an Israeli attack in the sky near Damascus.

"Today, around 01:20 a.m. (10:20 p.m.

GMT Wednesday), the Israeli enemy carried out air aggression with the help of several missiles from the side of the occupied Golan Heights, delivering strikes on a number of positions in the vicinity of the city of Damascus. Our air defense systems responded to enemy missiles and shot down several of them. As a result of the aggression, two servicemen were wounded and material damage was inflicted," the Syrian ministry said.

