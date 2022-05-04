UrduPoint.com

Two Syrian Servicemen Wounded In Shelling In Idlib Zone - Russian Reconciliation Center

Faizan Hashmi Published May 04, 2022

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th May, 2022) Two Syrian servicemen were wounded when the Jabhat al-Nusra terrorist group (banned in Russia) shelled the provinces of Latakia and Aleppo in Syria's Idlib de-escalation zone, Rear Adm. Oleg Zhuravlyov, deputy head of the Russian Defense Ministry's Center for Reconciliation of Opposing Sides in Syria, said at a briefing.

Rear Adm. Zhuravlyov said three shelling attacks from Jabhat al-Nusra's positions were registered in the Idlib zone over the past day: one in Aleppo, one in Hama and one in Latakia.

"In Aleppo, a machine gun attack by terrorists.

.. on the positions of government troops... left a Syrian serviceman wounded. In Latakia, grenade launcher shelling by terrorists... left one Syrian serviceman wounded," he said.

The Russian Defense Ministry's Center for Reconciliation of Opposing Sides and Control over the Movement of Refugees in the Syrian Arab Republic was established in February 2016. Its tasks include the signing of agreements on illegal armed groups and individual settlements joining the regime of cessation of hostilities, as well as coordinating the delivery of humanitarian aid.

